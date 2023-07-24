SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail will be July 26 at 5:00 p.m.

The Special Municipal Election for the City of Springfield will be on August 8.

Voters may request an absentee ballot by downloading and completing the application form at https://vote.greenecountymo.gov/ and returning it by email to

absenteevoting@greenecountymo.gov. Ballots must be completed and received in the Office of the County Clerk by 7:00 pm on Election Day to be counted.

If voting absentee by mail, voters are required to state one of the following reasons:

Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote;

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on Election Day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address;

Religious belief or practice;

Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker, or a member of law enforcement;

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained;

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under RSMo 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns.

Absentee voting is available in person for all eligible voters at the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville Ave. in Springfield, Monday to Friday between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, up to and including the day prior to the election, and will also be available on Saturday, August 5 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the same location.

Under Missouri law, beginning Tuesday, July 25, voters who vote in-person absentee will not be required to give a reason for doing so.

In order to vote in-person absentee, by statute voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;

A nonexpired United States passport;

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

Sample ballots are available in the Office of the County Clerk and at https://vote.greenecountymo.gov.

Questions about absentee voting may be directed to the Office of the County Clerk at 417-868-4060 or AbsenteeVoting@greenecountymo.gov.