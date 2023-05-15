LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Drug Take-Back Day ended with more drugs being collected in the Natural State than the combined totals of three other nearby states.

According to the New Orleans Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Arkansas collected 26,020 pounds of unneeded medications on April 22.

In comparison, agency officials said on that day Alabama collected 4,457 pounds, Louisiana collected 2,074 pounds and Mississippi had 3,943 pounds collected.

Nationally, the DEA reported collecting 664,000 pounds of medications at 5,000 collection sites during the April event.

Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s New Orleans Field Division Brad L. Byerley said by turning in medications, lives are saved.

“This effort helps prevent medication misuse that too often leads to opioid addiction at a time when Americans are dying from drug poisonings in record numbers,” Byerley said.

The DEA Take Back Day is an annual event. The event website has a searchable list of drug drop-off locations.