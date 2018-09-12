De La Hoya in 2020?

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Boxer De La Hoya Plans to run for President in 2020.

That's according to USA Today.

De La Hoya made the announcement in Las Vegas, where his is promoting an upcoming boxing match.

The 45-year-old Olympic champ says he'll run under the Democratic party.

However if he actually throws his hat into the political ring, his personal life will likely be a factor.

De La Hoya has had well-publicized problems with drugs and alcohol and has spent time in rehab.

