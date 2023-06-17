ST. LOUIS – Postseason hero David Freese has declined the opportunity to be inducted to the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

The Cardinals announced Saturday that Freese has withdrawn his candidacy for the honor, nearly three months after fans elected him for the prestigious honors.

Freese released the following statement to the Cardinals on his decision:

“This is something that I have given an extreme amount of thought to, humbly, even before the voting process began. I am aware of the impact I had helping the team bring great memories to the city I grew up in, including the 11th championship, but this honor means more to me…

I look at who I was during my tenure, and that weighs heavily on me. The Cardinals and the entire city have always had my back in every way. I’m forever grateful to be part of such an amazing organization and fan base then, now and in the future. I’m especially sorry to the fans that took the time to cast their votes. Cardinal Nation is basically the reason why I’ve unfortunately waited so long for this decision and made it more of a headache for so many people. I feel strongly about my decision and understand how people might feel about this. I get it. I’ll wear it. Thank you for always being there for me, and I am excited to be around the Cardinals as we move forward.”

Freese plans to remain an active member of the team’s alumni activities and fan-related events.

“Although we are disappointed that David has declined to be inducted into our Hall of Fame, we respect his decision and look forward to celebrating his great Cardinals career in other ways going forward,” stated Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III. “He is always welcome at Busch Stadium.”

Freese beat out Joaquín Andújar, Steve Carlton, Matt Morris and Edgar Renteria in the fan-voting portion of the Hall-of-Fame. The team planned to honor Freese, along with José Oquendo and Max Lanier, during the team’s Hall of Fame weekend in August.

To be eligible for a ballot, nominees must have played for the Cardinals for at least three seasons and be retired as a player from Major League Baseball for at least three years. The third baseman Freese recently reached the three-year retirement mark, hanging up the cleats just before the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season of 2020.

In five years with the Cardinals, Freese hit .286 with 44 home runs and 237 RBI in regular-season action and earned one All-Star nod. Raised in the west St. Louis County suburb of Wildwood, Freese earned his claim to fame in the 2011 World Series against the Texas Rangers, specifically in Game 6.

That game, Freese delivered an opposite-field, game-tying triple down to the final strike in the ninth inning. As it went to extras, the Cardinals rallied back to tie the score once more. Freese played hero once more in the 11th inning, crushing a walk-off home run to deep center to cap an improbable comeback. That pushed the World Series to seven games, and the Cardinals secured their 11th World Series title one night later.