Dallas County Sheriff's Office Needs Help Identifying Car Burning Suspects

DALLAS COUNTY - The Dallas County Sheriff's Office released pictures of two suspects that allegedly stole and burned a pickup truck.

There have been nine car thefts in Dallas County since December, and three of those vehicles were burned, OzarksFirst reported Friday.

In the pictures from the Sheriff's Facebook post (below), the suspects for one of those car burnings are two males and one female.

If you have any information, contact the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.