Dallas County Missing a K-9 Officer

BUFFALO, Mo. -- The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is asking the public to help find a missing K-9 officer.

The Department posted on it's Facebook page Wednesday night:

Several weeks ago our K9 Officer, Nitro, went missing from handler Randy Davidson's residence. Deputy Davidson returned to his residence for lunch and let Nitro out for a break. During that time Officer Nitro went missing. As with any investigation, it was necessary to protect sensitive information in order to follow up on leads. Unfortunately, all efforts have been exhausted and we are asking the public to keep a watchful eye out for Officer Nitro. If you have any information regarding K9 officer Nitro, please contact Deputy Randy Davidson or investigators at DCSO at 417-345-2441.

courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Dept.