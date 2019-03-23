Dallas County looks for help in string of stolen, burned cars Video

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A photo of a burning truck from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office went viral on Facebook but isn’t the first time the Sheriff’s Office has dealt with a burning car.

Nine cars have been stolen in the county since December and three of them were burned.

“Stolen vehicles are not an uncommon thing but here recently, the rate has risen quite a bit,” Detective Aaron Boland with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bo Noodwang is the latest victim of the stolen car burnings. He says he feels there needs to be justice.

“The police called me about a quarter to eight in the morning and asked me if I forgot to pay for fuel in Halfway. They said that one of my trucks stole gas,” Noodwang said. “I told them it shouldn’t have been there. We checked - it was gone.”

Noodwang said he did leave his keys in the truck, but not in the ignition. The Sheriff’s Office said that’s the easiest way to get your car stolen.

“Lock your car doors. If you have a garage put it in your garage. Don’t leave the keys in it that’s asking for it to get taken. It only takes a split second for somebody to hop in and they’re gone,” Det. Boland said.

The Buffalo Police Department said they are looking into multiple suspects for the case. If you have any tips, please contact the police department or the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.