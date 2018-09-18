Dallas County Deputies Search for Stabbing Suspect

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Office

URBANA, Mo- The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a stabbing incident that happened Monday.

According to a post on the Department's Facebook page, deputies were sent to Urbana on a stabbing call, when they got to the scene, the deputies found a man with several stab wounds.

The suspect fled on foot.

The suspect has been identified as Austin Daniels aka Valentino Austin.

If you know his whereabouts or see him call 911 or the Dallas County Sheriff's office 417-345-2441

The victim was airlifted with serious injuries.