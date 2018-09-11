Dade County Sheriff's Issue Endangered Person Advisory for Missing Child Video

LOCKWOOD, Mo- The Dade County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing child.

The child missing is 8-year-old Caiden Hunt. Hunt is 4 feet 4 inches tall, 63 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue plaid pajama bottoms.

Caiden was possibly abducted by one of the non-custodial parents.

The male suspect is Justin Hunt, could be en route to Monett, Mo or Pagosa Springs, Co.

The female suspect, Jessica Mcavoy, lives near Broken Arrow, Ok.



The suspect's vehicle is a black 2005 jeep liberty with Colorado plates reading "OPG-983"

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Dade County Sheriff's Office at 417-637-1911.