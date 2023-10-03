MARIONVILLE, Mo. — Store staff and customers became involved in a struggle with an armed robber until officers arrived and arrested him.

A convenience store in Marionville was robbed at gunpoint on September 30 by a masked man.

According to the Aurora-Marionville Police Department, the man, later identified as 18-year-old Nikolas Justice of Mt. Vernon, entered the store late Friday evening and began taking vaping supplies from behind the store’s counter.

The gun he used in the robbery was discovered to have been stolen. Justice is charged with 1st-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and stealing. He is being held at the Lawerence County Jail without bond.