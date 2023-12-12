SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This holiday season, Crosslines is providing families in the Springfield area with Christmas gifts for over 2,300 children and food for nearly 1,600 families.

Crosslines is a program of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks that, since 1975, has provided the “Christmas Toy Store” for families who don’t have the resources to get gifts for their families. Crosslines partners with area churches, businesses, and individual donors to give each child up to five new gifts, including a small, medium, and large toy, a knit item, and a book.

“Our organization has more than five decades’ experience responding to the needs of the impoverished in our community every single day,” Jaimie Trussell, CEO of Council of Churches, says, “and we’re honored to provide this extra support each holiday season. The Christmas Distribution helps us connect with struggling individuals and families; and then, when they’re ready, we’re here to help them on their journey from scarcity to security.”

In addition to toys, families will receive food baskets filled with basics like milk, bread, potatoes, and more, and other special holiday items like turkey and dressing.

“Crosslines is here to help everyone we can,” says Crosslines’ Director Wes Buchholz. “Unfortunately, we are seeing a sharp rise in the number of individuals needing assistance. Compared to the same time last year – we’ve seen a 40% increase in the number of families coming to the pantry for help.”

The distribution will be on Saturday, December 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex. For the first time, the program will also be offering delivery for those who do not have transportation to the distribution.

Volunteer drivers can sign up to play Santa at CCOzarks.org. Anyone wanting to donate holiday baskets, toys, or gifts can do so by visiting www.CCOzarks.org/donate.

“The Council of Churches is a place where people in need can come for help,” Jaimie Trussell says, “and where people who want to help can do so. This is an incredible season to make those connections, and we are so blessed to be able to see it happening each day.”