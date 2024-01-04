SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Crisis cold shelters in Springfield are continuing to look for volunteers.

“All of our crisis cold weather shelters are completely volunteer run 100%. If we don’t have volunteers, we’re in a place where maybe shelters can’t open,” Emily Fessler with Community Partnership of the Ozarks said. “If you have a shelter that serves 50 men and they don’t have enough overnight volunteers, that’s 50 men that no longer have a bed that night, and the shelters only open up when it’s below freezing, so you’re looking at life or death situations.”

Fessler says the number of people seeking shelter has reached new heights.

“We have more folks seeking shelter than have ever seen shelter before,” Fessler said. “We’re always looking to bring on more shelters. There usually are frequent volunteers, which is great to have them. We love them, we appreciate them, but we also want to give them a break. If we can have more than needed, then what that does is it allows those that are, you know, sheltering each and every single night, you know, to take a break so they don’t get burnt out mid-season.”

While looking for more volunteers, CPO is dedicated to protecting them as well.

Thursday, CPO announced one of their shelters at Grace United Methodist Church will be closed through Saturday.

The announcement cites disrespect to volunteers and the property and will be reevaluated before Sunday night.

“We’ve seen an increase in behaviors. We are a low-barrier shelter. If you come on drugs or you’re drunk, we’re not going to turn you away, but if you bring drugs or alcohol onto the property, that’s a concern,” Fessler said. “If you’re arguing with other guests or perhaps volunteers, our number one concern is the health and safety of not only the volunteers but the other guests that are there. Our health and safety of volunteers and the staff that are supporting these shelters is the number one.”

OzarksFirst sat down with Kevin Wilson, an unsheltered man about the struggles of winter and the shelters during this time.

“It is a privilege. It certainly is appreciated by yours truly,” Wilson said. “You know, being inside, sleeping where it’s warm versus outside sleeping or it’s cold with howling winds.”

Wilson says he hadn’t been able to maintain a permanent residence since early adulthood, fighting alcoholism and being unable to work due to addiction.

I never really had a home,” Wilson said. “I graduated high school, and I found a job and had an apartment [that was] furnished that didn’t last long. I’ve lived in my car, lived in a couple of different cars. I used to drink a lot, probably 20 years. I became addicted to alcohol. It’s hard to hold down a job with a bottle in your hand.

He says one day in 2001, he was able to give up alcohol but still struggles to get fully back on his feet.

“I believe it was the hand of God that changed my heart,” Wilson said. “I haven’t had a drink since.”

Wilson says the winter months are the worst to be without shelter.

“No matter how many clothes you pile on and bundle up and no matter how warm your feet are or how warm your hands are, you know, you’re still breathing cold air and that’s not good for you,” Wilson said. “It’s especially difficult when it rains. [With] snow, you can brush away. Rain just seeps right in and takes the heat right out of you.”

Wilson has also dealt with medical issues that have been addressed by medical experts, but the chilly temperatures certainly add to the danger.

“I have a partially blocked popliteal artery. There’s one on the back of my left leg. It bends along with the knee. The same thing happened on the right leg about four years ago,” Wilson said. “I can’t even go a whole block without having to stop and allow the blood pressure to equalize between the lower half of my left leg and the upper half of my left leg. Winter weather is nothing but a hassle and there’s, of course, no easy way of getting anything done once you’re out on the street.”

He said he’s grateful to those who volunteer and run the shelters overnight.

“They’ve saved my life, just getting [me] out of the cold. I could die of hypothermia just as easily as anyone else,” Wilson said. “I kind of wonder at them you know? They could be at home, cozy and warm and under the blankets, watching TV, but instead, they drove to the shelter or [in] ice cold weather to help cook and serve and make coffee and all that, you know? I think that these are people who are allowing the will of God to work through their hands right now.”

Fessler says those interested in volunteering can reach out through CPO’s website.

People interested in shelters can learn more about locations and times by downloading the Shelter SGF app on their phone.