Crews Respond to Fire in Brookline Mobile Home Park

BROOKLINE, Mo. - UPDATE: Deputy Fire Chief, Scott Moore, with the Battlefield Fire Protection District says they received reports of a fire with a possible occupant inside around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

This fire occurred at a mobile home park.

Crews pulled out a person who was taken to Mercy Hospital.

The condition of the person is unknown.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

No charges at this time as well as no cause of the fire. There has been extensive damage to the mobile home.

Deputy Moore also says there are no known smoke detectors in the home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Crews responded to a fire at a mobile home park in Brookline Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews and first responders were called to the Briarwood Mobile Home Park after receiving a call of a structure fire.

It is not clear what started the fire.

More details to come.