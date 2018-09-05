Crews Battle Truck Fire in West Springfield Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Fire Department spent the night battling a truck fire that broke out west of town.

Crews were dispatched to a lot near West Bypass and Nichols Street shortly before 11 last night, where the department says a semi truck and trailer was fully engulfed.

Fighting the fire was complicated by the contents of the trailer, which crews say was full of trash.

Battalion Chief Steve Stinnett says because of that, it can be hard to pin point the cause.

"You just don't know what is in these trucks and it could be something that was already burning when it got put in here, or it could be something that spontaneously combusted to start the fire," Stinnett said.

Battlefield assisted with a water tanker, which they were able to use to attack from above with water.

Stinnett says they also worked to unload some of the trash to make sure the rest of the flames were extinguished.