SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid I-44 between West Bypass and Highway 65 Friday evening due to two crashes near the Glenstone exit.

SPD said that a minivan overturned in the center and left lane of I-44 and, less than a quarter mile away, a semi crashed across the center and right lane of I-44. All three lanes of I-44 are being affected by the crashes.

SPD said that the cleanup may take up to another hour as several of the vehicles involved in the crashes were totaled or severely damaged.

Six people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-44 are also currently slow due to the crashes, so drivers are encouraged to avoid I-44 from West Bypass to Highway 65 completely for at least an hour.