UPDATE 6:45 P.M. — The Springfield Police Department has confirmed the motorcyclist involved in a crash this afternoon has died from their injuries.

SPD confirmed the rider was not wearing a helmet.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash at Grand Street and Glenstone Avenue between a motorcycle and another vehicle has injured at least one Wednesday afternoon.

According to OzarksTraffic, the crash occurred around 4:48 p.m. Police and EMS are on the scene.

Traffic is blocked in that area, and drivers should avoid the area while the crash scene is processed.

