UPDATE (10:50 a.m.): According to the outage map, power has been restored to all customers.

Original Story

NIXA, Mo. — The city of Nixa is reporting that a crash into a utility pole has left hundreds of people without power.

According to the Nixa Police Department’s Facebook page, a vehicle crashed on Rosedale Road between White Ash and Truman Boulevard into a utility pole on the White River Valley Electric distribution system.

The White River Valley outage page says 785 customers are currently without power.

Rosedale Road will be closed for up to six hours while crews work to replace a new utility pole, according to the police department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.