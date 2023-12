HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed Thursday night after her car overturned near Willow Springs.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Dec. 21, at 8:00 p.m., Lisa C. Colbert, 61, of Willow Springs, was driving northbound on US-63 before her vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned resulting in her death.

This is MSHP Troop G’s 39th fatality for 2023. Troop G had 29 deaths in 2022.