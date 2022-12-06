UPDATE 7:45 A.M. — Reports of emergency responders directing traffic past the wreckage are coming in. The lanes are still closed, but traffic is reportedly beginning to flow again.

According to MoDOT Southwest, westbound I-44 traffic is closed at Chestnut and being diverted off at that street.

UPDATE 7:20 A.M. — According to Ozarks Traffic, both lanes of eastbound I-44 is now open. Both lanes of westbound I-44 are still closed.

UPDATE 7 A.M. — On the other side of the traffic, eastbound I-44 is backed up for 2 miles. There are two accidents in the area, one involving a Dodge Dart that required the passenger to be extracted and another involving a semi-tractor unit and two dump trucks, according to Ozarks First crew at the scene.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Both lanes of westbound I-44 around mile marker 69.4 are closed and one eastbound lane is closed as emergency responders respond to a crash.

MM 69.2 is west of Springfield, just outside city limits. No information about what caused the crash. A passenger was injured in the accident.

The crash was reported by MoDOT at 5:38 a.m.

This article will be updated as more information is released. This information was current as of 6:30 a.m.