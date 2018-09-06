Crane School District On Lockdown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CRANE, Mo. - UPDATE: Deputies in Stone County are looking for a man accused of assaulting a deputy.

The incident happened while deputies were searching for a man at an apartment complex in Crane Thursday afternoon. Deputies say Jordan Connelly ran away, assaulting one of the deputies.

This led Crane Schools to go on lockdown as a precaution.

Crane School's Superintendent told KOLR10, "The school took all precautions and had a modified release for students who lived in the area of the incident. Those students had to be picked up by their parents in order to ensure their safety. Safety is the Crane School District's top priority and we take precautions as needed to keep our kids safe."

Deputies did arrest someone for drug possession at the apartment where Connelly was. They are looking for Connelly right now.

If you know where he may be, you are urged to call Stone County Dispatch.

UPDATE: School districts are no longer on lockdown.

According to the School's Facebook page, police notified the school of a nearby situation.

The school is not letting children go outside.

Entrances are locked until law enforcement notifies the school the area is safe.

It is asking everyone to stay away from the school at this time.