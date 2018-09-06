News

Crane School Bus Collides with Pickup Truck, One Seriously Injured

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 06:30 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 07:40 AM CDT

UPDATE: 

CRANE, Mo. -- A high school student is seriously injured after his truck collided with a school bus yesterday afternoon.

School officials say eight students were on the bus, plus a driver.

None of the kids on the bus were badly hurt, but a few parents took their kids to the hospital to be checked out of precaution.

The Highway Patrol crash report states the truck failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, crossing into the path of the school bus.
 

CRANE, Mo -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is seriously injured. 

Sgt. John Luekenhoff with Missouri Highway Patrol says on the afternoon route, a pickup truck collided head-on with the school bus, resulting in the driver of the pickup truck being seriously injured. 

Crane Schools says the driver of that pickup truck was a student. 

The district also says that some parents took their kids to be checked out for minor injuries. 

The accident occurred near Cornflower and Swinging Bridge Road in the Pierce Township. 

