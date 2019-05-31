CoxHealth offers $32 screenings for a few weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- CoxHealth is offering health screenings, even for those without insurance for just $32.



The screenings are happening on June 28, 2019 and July 19, 2019 at the Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital in the Ozark room.



The screenings will take place between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. those days, and will take about 15 minutes.

The screenings will include blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. Other lab screenings are available for an additional cost.

The results for the screenings will be mailed to participants, if they are CoxHealth patients they will also be added to their medical records.



To register, please call 417-269-INFO. Registration closes at noon the day before the screening.