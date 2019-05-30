CoxHealth offers $32 health screenings

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Community members have the opportunity to receive several health screenings for $32, regardless of insurance.

The screenings will be held on June 28 and July 19 from 6 to 10 a.m. at Meyer Orthopedic & Rehabilitation Hospital in the Ozark room.

Blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar will be checked during the screening.

For an extra cost, participants can also select additional lab screenings such as CBC, CMP, CRP, TSH, PSA, and blood typing.

"The benefit is to create awareness and identify basic health risks," says Holly Coulter, manager of Corporate Wellness at CoxHealth. "We have had individuals flagged for high levels that they otherwise didn't know about, and the results prompted them to reach out to their physicians to address issues."

After the screenings, results will be mailed to all participants. If individuals are CoxHealth patients, they will also be available in their medical record.

It's expected that each screening will take around 15 minutes.

Payment may be done by cash, check or credit card.

To register for one of the free screenings offered, call 417-269-INFO.