CoxHealth makes doctors appointment easier this summer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Doctors appointments may be easier this summer with CoxHealth's virtual visits program.
Until the end of July you can get basic care visits through CoxHealth's virtual visits program for just $30.
The fee is available to anyone, even if you don't have insurance.
Virtual visits allow you to video chat with a doctor. After the consultation, you can be prescribed any medications directly to a pharmacy.
Basic care visit hours are Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
Occupational medicine visit hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
These visits will have place through the office located at 1423 N. Jefferson, Springfield, MO 65802
For more information on the program click here, or call 417-269-8633.
More Stories
-
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senators are introducing more legislation aimed at…
-
(CBS NEWS) - Missouri Republican Roy Blunt said Congress needs to…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-