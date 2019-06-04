CoxHealth makes doctors appointment easier this summer Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Doctors appointments may be easier this summer with CoxHealth's virtual visits program.

Until the end of July you can get basic care visits through CoxHealth's virtual visits program for just $30.

The fee is available to anyone, even if you don't have insurance.



Virtual visits allow you to video chat with a doctor. After the consultation, you can be prescribed any medications directly to a pharmacy.

Basic care visit hours are Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Occupational medicine visit hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These visits will have place through the office located at 1423 N. Jefferson, Springfield, MO 65802

For more information on the program click here, or call 417-269-8633.