CoxHealth in Branson Offering Workshop on Living Healthy with Diabetes

BRANSON, Mo. - CoxHealth in Branson is offering a free 6-week workshop about how to live a healthy life with diabetes.

A new report from the American Diabetes Association shows nearly 492,000 Missourians were diagnosed with diabetes in 2017 but it was estimated about 200,000 Missourians are undiagnosed.

The most recent data shows diabetes is more common in adults with a household income of less than $15,000.

The study also found diabetes was diagnosed more in the southeast part of the state.

Wendy Michel with CoxHealth says a lot of progress has been made to help those with diabetes.

The workshop at CoxHealth Branson will cover exercise, meal-planning, medications, and goal setting every Tuesday for the next 6 weeks.

