SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Country music artist Trace Adkins is scheduled to visit the Ozarks during his national Somewhere In America tour.

Adkins is set to play at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

Presale tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 7, on Ticketmaster. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.

The Adkins concert will feature two special guest openers: Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and Travis Gibson.