ST. LOUIS – U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush called for “ending U.S. government support of Israeli military” in a recent statement around the deadly Hamas attacks in Israel.

More than 1,000 people have died since Hamas, a militant group that controls Gaza, launched attacks against Israel, triggering a response by Israeli forces. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel is “at war” with Hamas following the initial attacks last weekend.

Following the attacks, many US politicians have issued statements denouncing the surprise attacks, some even calling for peace. While the U.S. and Israel are not formal military allies in the sense of a mutual defense treaty, like NATO countries, the two countries have a significant level of military cooperation and support.

Bush’s statement, shared via Twitter, has led to mixed reactions, including criticism from other elected officials in Missouri and beyond. The Anti-Defamation League also condemned the statement and said the suggestion to “cut off military assistance is tone-deaf, heartless, and beyond reason.”

Bush added that she was “heartbroken” by the attacks, and said the “immediate focus must be saving lives.” She also contended, “a military response will only exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

Bush has not addressed the Hamas attacks or Israel’s military on social media since her initial statement Saturday evening. Bush serves in Missouri Congressional District 1, which represents primarily the City of St. Louis.