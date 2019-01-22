Convoy of Hope Sending Relief to Help With Winter Weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Convoy of Hope is currently preparing to send relief to people in the Middle East.

Lebanon was hit with a severe storm causing flooding in the lower elevations and up to ten inches of snow in higher areas.

Jeff Nene with Convoy of Hope says vendors across the country are sending supplies to Springfield.

Items like blankets, pajamas, tarps, and around 900 solar powered lanterns.

Also, Convoy of Hope provided vouchers to the people of Lebanon so they could get heating oil from merchants locally.

Nene says the timing of this shipment is key to helping those in need.

Nene also says there are two demographics, the Lebanonese people and Syrian refugees that had come into the country due to the Syrian conflict.

