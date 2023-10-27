SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope is responding to Mexico after Hurricane Otis made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane.

According to a press release, Convoy’s Disaster Services team is working to communicate with partners there to provide food, hygiene kits and other essentials as soon as possible, pending access to the area.

At least 27 people are dead and four are missing in the destruction along Mexico’s Pacific coast, with devastation that extends for miles.

The press release states Acapulco is disaster response 74 for Convoy of Hope in 2023. Since disaster response began in 1998, the organization has surpassed helping assist in 700 disasters.