MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A man was found dead in his cell at the Miller County Jail on April 28.

Daniel James Ault, 52, of Brumley, was found dead Friday morning, April 28. An autopsy is being conducted at the Boone County Medical Examiner’s office in Columbia.

According to a press release from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to conduct an investigation into the death, which appears to be a suicide.

The day before his death, Ault was charged with two felonies: a second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.

Ault was sentenced to five years of probation for second-degree statutory rape and possession of child pornography in January 2020.