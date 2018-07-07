Convicted Felon Arrested for Narcotics, Drug Paraphernalia
DIXON, Mo. -- A narcotics investigation lands a Dixon man behind bars in Pulaski County.
The sheriff's office says convicted felon Christopher Harris was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home on W. 7th Street in Dixon on Tuesday.
Deputies and the South Central Drug Task Force found a stolen gun, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Harris is now charged with multiple felony charges.
He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.
