Convicted Felon Arrested for Narcotics, Drug Paraphernalia

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 09:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 09:26 PM CDT

DIXON, Mo. -- A narcotics investigation lands a Dixon man behind bars in Pulaski County. 

The sheriff's office says convicted felon Christopher Harris was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home on W. 7th Street in Dixon on Tuesday. 

Deputies and the South Central Drug Task Force found a stolen gun, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Harris is now charged with multiple felony charges. 

He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond. 

