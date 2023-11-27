SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – OzarksFirst is giving Springfield drivers a heads-up about construction starting this week at two popular intersections.

The first is at Battlefield and Lone Pine.

“Starting [Tuesday] the contractor is going to be removing the pavement in the eastbound driving lane on Battlefield,” Nicholas Edelman with the City of Springfield said. “What’ll happen is they’ll dig out some of that pavement, and then on Wednesday, they will place that concrete back. They’ll place the new right turn movement to go eastbound [Battlefield] to southbound [Lone Pine].•

The other is at Kansas Expressway and Republic Road

“We begin, really kind of the final chapter of the construction work that’s been ongoing for the construction of the new Kansas [Expressway] corridor,” Adam Humphrey, an official with Greene County Highway Management said. “That final piece would be, to make the tie-in between the new Kansas Extension Road and Republic Road. In order to do that, it would be, obviously, connecting Kansas into the south side of the intersection.”

At Battlefield/Lone Pine, that construction is expected to last a week, however, southbound Lone Pine will be shut down during one of those days.

“If you’re on Lone Pine heading south, north of the [Battlefield] intersection, and you want to go south through the intersection, that’ll be restricted Wednesday,” Edelman said. “Just while they’re doing the work, replacing the concrete and put in the new concrete for the right turn movement.”

At Kansas Expressway and Republic, they’re doing what they call a lane shift while developing the intersection to have two dedicated thorough and turn lanes for each direction.

“We’re having to repurpose one of those [eastbound] turn lanes to allow for that continued eastbound movement, which reduces the amount of storage and in capacity for folks that are making that left turn,” Humphrey said.

Both project managers understand there will be traffic delays and suggest using different routes if possible.

“We know a lot of folks that may not have available options,” Humphrey said. “For those folks that that are needing to continue to utilize that intersection, I would say plan accordingly. Especially during those peak periods, there are going to be additional delays.”

Humphrey says that construction at Kansas Expressway and Republic is expected to last through the end of 2023.

Edelman says crews plan to continue construction on Battlefield, just at the intersection of Luster Avenue, with similar improvements to the Lone Pine construction.