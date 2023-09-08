SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers in South Springfield are urged to watch for lane shifts along James River Freeway near Campbell Avenue.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has temporarily re-striped and narrowed-down the lanes in both directions so work can start on expanding the overpass at the interchange.

It’s all part of the ongoing freeway widening project between National and Kansas Expressway, set to be done by November of next year.

Along with construction on James River, construction is still happening on Republic and some businesses are frustrated with the inconvenience.

Micheal MacDonald is a creative stylist at David Wenzel salon, he said the construction is an inconvenience. “It’s just the inconvenience of it being right in front, of both of our entryways and then blocking off both sides.”

MacDonald said he hasn’t seen a decrease in customers but he is still feeling the impact of the construction.

“I have noticed a big increase in the late appointments with not just the construction here, but also on James River. They’re getting backed up there,” MacDonald said. “And so anywhere from like 15 to 45 minutes, appointments just coming in a little late and it’s not their fault. So, you know, we just make it work.”

Other businesses said they have seen the decrease. On days that are normally their busiest, they only see a few customers.

With more construction getting started on James River Freeway, they are fearful business will get worse before it gets better.

“I 100% think so because not only are we literally backed up all this way,” said MacDonald. “James River getting down from Kansas Expressway all the way here to Campbell. Everything is getting backed up.”

While many of the businesses said they are looking forward to the improvements, they are also ready for construction to be over.