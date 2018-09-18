Confirmation Hearing Delayed for Kavanough Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A vote on Supreme Court Justice Nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been delayed...and now Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her back in high school will speak publicly before the Justice Committee next week.

The Justice Department says it's not the job of the FBI to judge the significance or the credibility of an accusation. The Justice Department says the FBI forwarded the letter to the White House counsel's office.

