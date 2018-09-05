Computer Science Education Takes Front Seat in Upcoming Missouri Special Session

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- Students across the state of Missouri could soon see computer science classes playing a bigger role in graduation requirements.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson continued discussing the upcoming special session yesterday, in which he hopes the Department of Education will introduce legislation that enables schools to update their policies.

While some may argue that technology jobs are reserved for Silicon Valley, Gov. Parson alluded to the growing need in agriculture.

"What has taken us over 240 years as farmers, we have to double that in the next 40 years to meet the demands of food in the world," explained Gov. Parson. "The only way we are going to do that is by being better stewards, technology, and science."

According to Gov. Parson, there will be 3.5 million new jobs in computer science over the next 10 years, and he wants Missouri to be a part of that.

Parson also alluded to the growing need for cyber security experts.

Drury University, along with a number of other higher education institutions have recently announced undergraduate and masters programs to help fill that void.