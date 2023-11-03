SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Battlefield Corridor Improvement Project combines a number of necessary roadway improvements and repairs along Battlefield Road between Luster and Lone Pine Avenues.

Earlier this week, crews closed down the northbound lane of Lone Pine Avenue north of the Battlefield Road intersection for concrete pavement work.

The work was scheduled to be completed on November 15th but that’s been pushed back now because crews will be working on turn lane improvements next week.

“The lane closure and traffic restrictions in terms of turning movements are going to be a lot more restrictive than they are today. so we’re looking it in terms of the passing lane going westbound on the battlefield and the left turning lane going westbound on Lone Pine,” said Nicholas Edelman, A professional engineer with the city of Springfield.

Traffic impacts beginning Monday, Nov. 6:

The inside “passing” lane of Westbound traffic on Battlefield Road will close from Lakeside Avenue to Lone Pine Avenue. A single lane of Westbound traffic will continue to flow via the outside “driving” lane.

Left turn lane will be closed from Westbound Battlefield to Southbound Lone Pine Avenue

Left turn lane will be closed from Southbound Lone Pine to Eastbound Battlefield

Left turn lane will be closed Northbound Lone Pine to Westbound Battlefield Road

Edelman said they have added signs and barricades to warn drivers before they approach the intersection.

“Next week is going to be the biggest week in terms of the intersection which in terms of traffic disruptions that we’re going to have. Once that week is over so that Wednesday, not this coming Wednesday but the 15th, we should be done with the major intersection improvements,” said Edelman.