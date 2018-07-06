Companies Battle Shortage of Skilled Workers Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Companies are having a hard time hiring skilled workers. It's a trend seen across the country in several industries. Some companies in the area are trying not just to recruit people, but to train and retain them.

"I was a waitress for 14 years," said Angela Leavitt, an OTC Student.

But Leavitt left that job to work on her career. She has now been at SRC Logistics for six years and will be completing her associate's degree this year, all paid for by her employer.

"SRC writes the check, the student is not paying a dime," said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC Chancellor.

Dr. Higdon says this is one way companies are training workers, so they gain skills and stick around.

"There's a huge shortage in this community and every community in the country," Higdon said.

He says these jobs require more than a high school diploma, but not necessarily a 4-year-degree.

"We needed those, we still need those, but it's almost like we didn't realize that we needed someone to work on your teeth, someone who needs to do your plumbing, your HVAC," he said. "And now the economy is growing and we don't have anyone to do those jobs."

Worker shortages are being reported in many sectors - truck driving, construction, IT, carpentry and regional airlines facing a shortage of pilots. To help meet that demand, OTC launched an aviation program last year, which is already full and has a waiting list.

"That's why we are doubling the size of the program next year by adding another class in Lebanon, Higdon said.

For Leavitt, the investment her employer made has already proven worth it.

"I actually started on the pack line there, and now I've moved up into the office into customer service. And being able to answer customers' questions and know exactly what I'm talking about has been a tremendous help in getting me to grow in this company," she said.

Her goal is to move up to safety or production management.

"I plan on retiring from SRC," she said.

Dr. Higdon says a permanent fix will need some help from the legislature, that the state has to start funding community colleges as well as they do K-12.