Community Helps Starved, Abandoned Dog Video

BEEBE, Ark. -- A dog found starved and abandoned in a field is one of the worst cases of neglect Beebe Animal Control has seen, but it could end as one of the best success cases.

The 1-year-old lab mix, now named Manny, was found in July when a driver spotted the emaciated dog roaming in a field near the city ballpark. Animal Control and concerned neighbors, who refused to leave the field until he was caught, helped rescue Manny.

At first the shelter was not sure he would recover since he was so underweight, covered in sores and ticks, barely had any hair, all on top of dealing with multiple infections. Since moving into his foster home, Manny exceeded expectations and recovered in just two months.

"He's such a playful, active, regular dog now. It's really hard to remember what he came to us like," said Sarah Shelton, a nurse at Beebe Veterinary Hospital who has been fostering Manny since his rescue. "He has all of his hair which is a big deal. He's gained 20 pounds which is a huge deal and of course he no longer has a skin infection."

Since the city's shelter is full, Manny lucked out because most dogs in his condition would never get a chance.

"He's kind of a miracle dog," said Animal Control Officer Erica Darden. "His full name is Emmanuel, which means God with us. God has definitely been with us."

Darden says saving Manny was truly a team effort. Since the city couldn't afford his medical costs, dozens in the community made donations to pay those bills.

"Without the community's support we many not have been able to give him the treatment that he's received so far," Darden added.

Done defying the odds, Manny is now waiting to find his forever family.

"As long as he goes to a good home, it will be a joyous day all around," Shelton said.

Manny is available for adoption. Given his history Animal Control says he has some fear around new people and places, so the goal is to find a home that will continue the training to help him overcome those fears. You can find an application to adopt Manny by clicking here.





