Many times, weather folklore cannot be traced back to its origins. However, one common saying was said by Jesus in the Bible. The saying has evolved to what we use today; “Red sky at night, sailors delight. Red sky in morning, sailors take warning.”

In Mathew 16, people asked Jesus for a sign from heaven. In Mathew 16:2-3 he said, ” “When it is evening you say, ‘It will be fair weather, for the sky is red’; And in the morning, ‘It will be foul weather today, for the sky is red and threatening…’

According to the Library of Congress, in the play, “Venus and Adonis”, Shakespeare also said a version of this weather folklore. Shakespeare focused on a red sunrise.

“Like a red morn that ever yet betokened, Wreck to the seaman, tempest to the field, Sorrow to the shepherds, woe unto the birds, Gusts and foul flaws to herdmen and to herds.”

Is there any truth to this saying? While it isn’t 100% accurate, it does seem to ring true more often than most weather folklore I’ve observed.

Weather typically moves from west to east. The red colors in the sky are due to sun rays being split into colors of the spectrum they bounce off the water vapor and dust particles in the atmosphere. The amount of water vapor and dust being swept into the atmosphere can be a good indicator of the atmosphere.

When there is a red sky at night, this means the setting sun is sending light through a high concentration of dust particles. This typically means stable air is coming in from the west, or high pressure is moving in.

A red sunrise can mean high pressure (good weather) has moved through the area. A morning sky that is a deep, fiery red can indicate a higher water content in the atmosphere, indicating rain could be on the way.