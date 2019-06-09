Commerce Department official killed in apparent murder-suicide: DC police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of FOX

Ct. (FOX) -- An official for the U.S. Commerce Department died on Friday in what a preliminary investigation said was a murder-suicide involving her husband, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department reported on Friday.

According to police, officers conducted a welfare check at the couple's home in Northwest D.C. on Friday. When they arrived they found a man, identified as 51-year-old Jason Rieff, with a handgun who appeared to fire a self-inflicted shot while they were on the scene. Authorities said they also found an unresponsive adult female identified as 45-year-old Lola Gulomova.

In their preliminary investigation, detectives from the Homicide Branch said the incident was "domestic in nature." The couple had two children who weren't present during the shooting, BNO News reported.

