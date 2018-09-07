Commanding Officer of Highway Patrol Troop D to Retire after more than 30 Years of Service

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Captain Juan O. Villanueva, commanding officer of Troop D is retiring after more than 31 years of service.

Captain Villanueva will retire October 1, 2018.

Background on Captain Villanueva:

Villanueva joined the Patrol on July 1, 1987, as a member of the 59th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Zone 13, Saline County. In 1991, he was assigned to the criminal interdiction team in Troop A.

He was promoted to corporal in 1993. Villanueva was promoted to sergeant in 1995, and designated zone supervisor of Zone 4, Clay County. He accepted a Missouri State Highway Patrol Valor Award for his actions in 1995.

In 1999, he was promoted to lieutenant and transferred to Troop D Headquarters, Springfield. He attended the Northwestern Police Staff and Command school in 1999 and accepted its Franklin Kreml Leadership Award.

Villanueva was promoted to captain and designated commanding officer of Troop D in 2008. In 2017, the Missouri House of Representatives recognized Capt. Villanueva's leadership with a resolution.

Capt. Villanueva and his wife of 32 years, Barb, have three grown children. The family tradition of service continues with his son and son-in-law, who serve as a trooper and corporal, respectively, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the Troop A area.

(Edited Press Release)