SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As a part of his final comedy tour, stand-up legend Lewis Black will be coming to Springfield to perform early next year.

According to a Facebook post by the Gillioz Theatre, Black will be at the Gillioz on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Black announced his Goodbye Yeller Brick Road tour will be his last. The tour is set to take place throughout North America and Europe from January 2024 through 2025.

Alongside stand-up, Black was the host of “Lewis Black’s Root of All Evil”, made several appearances on “The Daily Show” with Craig Kilborn, and more recently was the voice of Anger in the Pixar film, “Inside Out.”