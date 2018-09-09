College of the Ozarks Volleyball Team Trades in Nike Uniforms for Gray T-Shirts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rielly Dobbs (8), of the College of the Ozarks Bobcats, and her teammates wore gray T-shirts and Adidas shorts during their game against the Williams Baptist Eagles during the 2018 Evangel Classic, on Saturday, Sep. 8. Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

Rielly Dobbs (8), of the College of the Ozarks Bobcats, and her teammates wore gray T-shirts and Adidas shorts during their game against the Williams Baptist Eagles during the 2018 Evangel Classic, on Saturday, Sep. 8. Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- About 45 minutes before the College of the Ozarks volleyball team's match on Friday, a man walked in with a box of new uniforms.

Head coach Stacy Muckenthaler said she didn't know what they'd look like. All she knew was that they wouldn't have a Nike swoosh.

The College of the Ozarks volleyball team played its first games since the school announced it would "choose its country over company" and remove all athletic uniforms purchased from Nike that contain the brand's famous swoosh emblem.

The private Christian college of about 1,500 students announced in a news release Wednesday that student-athletes will no longer wear the brand in response to the company's 30th-anniversary ad campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis said in the release. “If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform.”

