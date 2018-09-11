College of the Ozarks 9/11 Ceremony

BRANSON, Mo. - In the Ozarks, crowds also gathered to grieve, and to honor the country's resilience after the terror attacks. It took place this afternoon in Point Lookout, at the College of the Ozarks.

It all took place at the "Lest We Forget" 9/11 Memorial, located next to the C of O Fire Department.

Members of the community were in attendance, along with first responders from Stone and Taney County.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says when the emergency call went out that ominous day back on September 11, 2001, it wasn't just a call the firefighters in New York, "Well, the morning in the firehouse, that day..was a visual of a whole bunch of firefighters ready to respond..we're over a thousand miles away."



The ceremony included music selections from the C of O concert band and the raising of the 9/11 National Remembrance Flag.

President of C of O Dr, Jerry Davis says remembering that day back in 2001 is significant, "It's especially appropriate for college that has a patriotic goal."

And as the years go by, Dr. Davis says September 11, 2001, should never be forgotten.