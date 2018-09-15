Cole Camp Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - A man from Cole Camp was killed in a three vehicle accident on Friday night.

Alan Anderson, 61, was following another motorcycle westbound on US 52 near the west junction of MO 135. The lead motorcycle rider was attempting a right hand turn when Anderson ran into the back of the motorcycle, causing his motorcycle to lose control and strike another vehicle sitting at the stop sign of MO 135.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lead motorcycle and other vehicle suffered no injuries.

This is Troop F's 51st fatality of 2018.