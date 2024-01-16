SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – These bitter cold days will be behind us for at least a couple of days as highs are forecasted above freezing Wednesday and Thursday. Farmers are looking forward to the brief break from the brutal cold and the challenges that come with it.

“The colder it gets, the more difficult things get,” Dan Bigbee with Fassnight Creek Farm in Springfield said. “November was so warm and dry. We were getting a lot of prep done for Spring Gardens and this basically grinds things to a halt. So you just don’t get much done in this kind of weather.”

Bigbee said the cold weather could work in his favor.

“There’s a lot of fruits, apples, blackberries, things like that, peaches that have to have a certain amount of chill hours to fruit properly,” Bigbee said. “We sell a lot of firewood in the wintertime. We’re basically sold out and got people calling.”

Bigbee still has to use preventative measures to avoid hard freezes.

“When it gets into the negative temperatures we take and we put about 12 to 16 inches of woodchip mulch and we’ve got lots of that,” Bigbee said. “It just kind of acts like a blanket. We had some leftover potted plants, peonies and we covered them. You’ll have to fish them out come springtime.”

But any extreme temperatures, warm or cold, can create challenges for farmers and cattlemen. It’s why they prepare for any kind of temperature.

“If we have a machine that gives us trouble in the fall, we have to take care of that because we know that the wintertime is an unattractive time to do maintenance and repairs on it,” cattleman Nathan Isakson said.

Isakson said daily tasks can take longer in the winter, especially in single-digit temperatures.

“It’s really hard to to work with your hands, to be outside with the wind chill,” Cattleman Nathan Isakson said. “The equipment also responds the same way. Fuel gels up, machines don’t want to start. Also, when it’s minus five degrees, metal and material becomes more brittle.”

The one thing usually not bothered by the cold, Isakson said, is his cattle. But, the animals may require more food to stay warm.

“When we drop down into the single digits and below zero, their nutrition requirements increase because metabolically their bodies are trying to generate additional heat that normally they wouldn’t have to produce,” Isakson said.

The extra challenges come with extra costs that can eventually trickle down to consumers.

“It’s the same with produce,” Bigbee said. “Once you attempt to raise it or grow it or have cattle, you’ll understand why the cost is there because it is not as easy as it looks.”

Bigbee and Isakson said they are ready for above-freezing highs on Wednesday and Thursday.