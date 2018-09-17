Coast Guard Helps Rescue Dogs from Florence Floodwaters Video

NORTH CAROLINA -- The Coast Guard pulled off a number of rescues as waters continue to rise as a result of Hurricane Florence over the weekend. One of those rescues included a boat-full of dogs.

In a video captured by USA Today Network, 10 beagles are seen wagging their tails in the red punt boat after being pulled out of the water.

They were desperately trying to stay afloat, according to USA Today. Another neighbor's 4 pitbulls were also rescued.