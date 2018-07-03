Cleveland Writes Lebron James Heartfelt Letter
CLEVELAND -- Lebron James' hometown of Cleveland is actually handling his departure to the Lakers with kind words.
The city's public relations firm wrote this letter to James, from the city.
The letter thanks the MVP for his four years as a Cavalier saying, "We send you off with gratitude and in awe."
It is worth noting when James left the Cavaliers in 2010, fans were so distraught over his departure, many burned his jerseys in the streets.
