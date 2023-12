SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities (CU) has received reports of an individual going door to door impersonating a CU employee. They said this is not one of their employees.

According to a post from City Utilities, someone is going door to door attempting to obtain personal information posing as a CU employee. CU said they never engage in door-to-door solicitation.

If you are unsure about a situation, call City Utilities at 417- 863-9000.