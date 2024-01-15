SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities in Springfield is requesting voluntary conservation of electric and natural gas customers due to the extreme cold.

According to an email, the temperature is impacting the delivery of natural gas along the pipeline, including gas delivery to City Utilities and may create supply issues through Tuesday due to supply cuts.

You can conserve voluntarily by doing these steps:

Limit the use of non-essential appliances and electronics.

Turn down thermostats and bundle up in warm clothing.

Minimize the use of heating and lighting in unoccupied rooms.

Postpone the use of major energy-consuming activities.

City Utilities will share more updates as they become available.